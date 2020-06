Any day theater fans get to hear the powerful pipes of Tony nominee Norm Lewis is a great one. The star, who can be seen in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods on Netflix, performed a moving a cappella rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Lincoln Center, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The uplifting spiritual is the official song of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and commonly recognized as the Black national anthem. Experience it below.