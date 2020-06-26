International Bestseller The Da Vinci Code to Make Stage Premiere in 2021

This calls for a quarantine reread! Dan Brown's international bestseller The Da Vinci Code is set to become a stage play that will make its world premiere on a U.K. tour in 2021. The production will officially open at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on April 3, 2021. Adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, The Da Vinci Code will be directed by Luke Sheppard, who most recently helmed the West End musical, & Juliet.

With over 100 million copies sold and a big-screen adaptation starring Tom Hanks, the story of The Da Vinci Code begins when the curator of the Louvre has been found brutally murdered—alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. This begins a twisting journey for Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu as they attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history. In a race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

Casting for the production will be announced later. Want to crack the code on acquiring tour dates? Mystery solved! Head here.