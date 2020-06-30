Bernadette Peters Concert Will Stream to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Want to watch a Broadway legend dazzle on stage for an incredible cause? On July 10, theater fans will be able to watch Bernadette Peters in a never-before-seen-online concert to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert will be free to stream here at 8PM ET. Donations are encouraged for those whose needs are heightened by the COVID-19 crisis and to organizations working toward social justice and anti-racism.

The concert, which was filmed in 2009 at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, features an appearances from Mary Tyler Moore, who co-founded the annual pet adoption event Broadway Barks with Peters. In addition, Michael Urie, whose solo livestream of Buyer & Cellar on Broadway.com raised over $200,000 for BC/EFA, will join Peters for a conversation about the concert and her amazing career.

Peters was last seen on Broadway in 2018 in the title role of the Tony-winning Hello, Dolly! revival. She received Tony Awards for her performances in Song and Dance and Annie Get Your Gun as well as an Isabelle Stevenson Award honor for her humanitarian work with Broadway Barks. She has been Emmy-nominated twice, for The Muppet Show and Ally McBeal.