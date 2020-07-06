Sponsored
QuaranToons: See Satine of Moulin Rouge! Hop on the Bread-Baking Bandwagon

QuaranTOONS
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 6, 2020
Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

Broadway.com contributor Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're in quarantine. So, what is Moulin Rouge!'s sparkling diamond Satine—played by Tony winner Karen Olivo—up to when she's not making a grand entrance on a trapeze or sneaking off to see her love? Looks like she's joined in on a popular quarantine activity: baking bread! Flour, yeast, a shimmery evening gown and voila! Satine can still wow the crowds—even if it is just on Instagram for now. Truth! Beauty! Freedom! Love! Carbs! We can get behind all five.

