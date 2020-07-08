Bernadette Peters, Tom Viola & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

Some starry stage favorites are set for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2PM and 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Wednesday, July 8

8PM ET: Bernadette Peters and Tom Viola.



Thursday, July 9

8PM ET: Rosie Perez.



Saturday, July 11

8PM ET: Guest host Andréa Burns and friends.



Sunday, July 12

2PM ET: Plays In The House Teen Edition presents Winter Break by Joe Calarco. Benefitting Red Eagle Soaring.

Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.