Tonya Pinkins' Political Thriller Red Pill Explores the 2020 Election: 'I Wrote My Own Personal Get Out'

Tony winner Tonya Pinkins is headlining Red Pill, a horror film which she wrote, directed and produced. The political thriller, which is focused on the forthcoming presidential election, is set to be released this fall.

"I wrote my own personal Get Out," Pinkins explained in a statement, referencing Jordan Peele's acclaimed 2017 horror film that starred Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams. In addition to Pinkins, the cast of Red Pill includes Girl From the North Country's Luba Mason, Kathryn Erbe, Rubén Blades, Catherine Curtain, Colby Minifie, Jake O’Flaherty and Adesola Osakalumi.

Pinkins won a 1992 Tony Award for her performance in Jelly's Last Jam. She also received nominations for Caroline, or Change and Play On!. Her additional Broadway credits include Holler If You Hear Me, A Time To Kill, The Wild Party, Radio Golf, Chronicle of a Death Foretold and Merrily We Roll Along.

Watch the full trailer for Red Pill below.