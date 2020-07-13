Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Andrew Barth Feldman, Will Roland & More Offer Broadway Whodunit?

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 13, 2020
Andrew Barth Feldman
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

This calls for a quarantine search for a magnifying glass and your best detective outfit! Former Broadway.com vlogger and Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman has created Broadway Whodunit?, a virtual murder mystery series in which Broadway stars are the suspects, and the audience gets to be the detectives. Head here to purchase tickets. The games begin on August 1 at 8PM ET.

Feldman will star as the evening's host, Laurence Montgomery XI. The cast will also include Samantha Williams as his wife Ernestina Montgomery, Will Roland as millionaire Teddy Carmichael, Alex Boniello as lawyer Giuseppe Romano, Shereen Pimentel as Senator Dianne Churchill, Gaten Matarazzo as CTO Robert Otto, Reneé Rapp as President Astrid Fox and Antonio Cipriano as Chef Jean Paul Pepperoni.

The detectives (audience members) will be able to go between different “rooms” on the series' website to follow the clues, watch the mystery unfold and find the murderer. Participants will not know the ending, and neither will the players.

Check out the teaser Feldman below!

View Comments

Star Files

Alex Boniello

Andrew Barth Feldman

Shereen Pimentel

Reneé Rapp

Will Roland

Samantha Williams
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. In the Heights Documentary & More to Air on PBS This Summer
  2. Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals What He's Reading in Quarantine and More
  3. Bernadette Peters Brings Broadway Barks Online for All-Star Broadway.com Livestream on July 16
Back to Top
Newsletters