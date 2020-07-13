Andrew Barth Feldman, Will Roland & More Offer Broadway Whodunit?

This calls for a quarantine search for a magnifying glass and your best detective outfit! Former Broadway.com vlogger and Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman has created Broadway Whodunit?, a virtual murder mystery series in which Broadway stars are the suspects, and the audience gets to be the detectives. Head here to purchase tickets. The games begin on August 1 at 8PM ET.

Feldman will star as the evening's host, Laurence Montgomery XI. The cast will also include Samantha Williams as his wife Ernestina Montgomery, Will Roland as millionaire Teddy Carmichael, Alex Boniello as lawyer Giuseppe Romano, Shereen Pimentel as Senator Dianne Churchill, Gaten Matarazzo as CTO Robert Otto, Reneé Rapp as President Astrid Fox and Antonio Cipriano as Chef Jean Paul Pepperoni.

The detectives (audience members) will be able to go between different “rooms” on the series' website to follow the clues, watch the mystery unfold and find the murderer. Participants will not know the ending, and neither will the players.

Check out the teaser Feldman below!