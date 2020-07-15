Toni Stone, Frederick Douglass Musical & More Set for Arena Stage's 2020-2021 Season

Though Broadway theaters remain shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, this Washington, D.C. theater company has its sights set on 2021. Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie have announced the updated 2020-2021 season, which will begin in January 2021.

Celia and Fidel will be the first production to take the stage from January 22 through March 7. Originally produced in the 2019-2020 season, Celia and Fidel opened and closed on the same day due to the pandemic. Written by Eduardo Machado and directed by Molly Smith, the story follows Fidel Castro’s rise to power, his political partner and closest confidant, Celia Sánchez, who inspired a revolution and their fight over the children of the revolution and the future of a nation.

After making its world premiere at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre last spring, Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone will arrive at Arena Stage and play from March 11 through April 25. Directed by Pam MacKinnon, Toni Stone is based on the real-life woman who became the first female athlete to play professional baseball in the Negro Leagues.

In April, Tazewell Thompson will direct August Wilson’s Seven Guitars, which is about seven friends unexpectedly reuniting after the untimely death of a gifted blues guitarist. Wilson’s fifth play in his American Century Cycle is the culmination of Arena’s August Wilson Festival, which celebrates the prolific playwright during Arena’s 70th anniversary season. The production is scheduled to run from April 23 through May 23.

May will bring the world premiere of Charles Randolph-Wright and Marcus Hummon's American Prophet: Frederick Douglass In His Own Words. Randolph-Wright will direct this musical about one of the most notable human rights leaders and impassioned agitators who changed the course of history with his own revolution. American Prophet: Frederick Douglass In His Own Words will play from May 28 through July 3.

The final show of the season will be Britta Johnson's Life After, which will be helmed by Octet's award-winning director Annie Tippe. The show, which is set to run from August 13 through September 26, explores the messiness of loss and the complexities of love when a young girl unravels the secrets of her recently deceased father.

Casting for these productions will be announced later.