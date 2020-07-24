Casting Set for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London

Casting has been announced for the special concert staging of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar in August and September at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London. As previously announced, the six-week run will open on August 14. Timothy Sheader will direct the production, which will be choreographed by Drew McOnie.

In addition to new safety protocols, the venue has been reduced to 390 seats—30 percent of its usual capacity. There will be nine performances a week during the six-week run to make the production economically viable. As a result, Declan Bennett and Pepe Nufrio will share the role of Jesus. Tyrone Huntley and Ricardo Afonso will share the role of Judas. Anoushka Lucas and Maimuna Memon will share the role of Mary.

The cast will also feature David Thaxton as Pilate, Shaq Taylor as Herod, Ivan De Freitas as Caiaphas, Nathan Amzi as Annas, Phil King as Peter, Cedric Neal as Simon and Genesis Lynea, Rosa O’Reilly, Elliotte Williams-N’Dure as the Soul Singers. The company will also include Daniel Bailey, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Josh Hawkins, Stevie Hutchinson, Billy Nevers, Charlotte Riby, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Barnaby Thompson and Tara Young.