Alex Newell, Michael James Scott & More to Star in A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical

A slew of Broadway faves have joined forces for the world premiere virtual musical series A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, which will premiere on August 5. The nine-episode musical, which was fully produced in quarantine, is available for purchase here.

The cast of this irreverent spin on a classic murder mystery includes Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Michael James Scott as Varthur McArthur, Jeremy Jordan as himself, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orsonwelles, Carolee Carmello as Justine Case, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Jessica Keenan-Wynn as Detective Case, Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright and Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchelljohn.

When Varthur McArthur (Scott), the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an “immersive murder mystery dinner party,” no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter eager, determined, and untested Detective Justine Case (Keenan-Wynn). After sequestering the guests into separate rooms, she gets down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance. Sifting through lies and red herrings and a truly baffling murder mystery script left by the deceased, Case vows to find the truth and secure her future as a great detective.

Directed by Marc Bruni, the series includes music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and costume design by Bobby Pearce.

“A Killer Party is a collaboration between more than 40 Broadway professionals all working together remotely, bringing together actors and musicians, writers and creatives, press agents, backstage personnel and post- production editors and mixers," producer Jason Howland said in a statement. "A Killer Party is not only a new musical, but represents a new type of musical, and when you purchase it, you are supporting these artists 'on stage' and behind-the-scenes. In return, we hope to provide some laughter and levity in this time when so much of our community is struggling.”

Watch the trailer for the musical series below!