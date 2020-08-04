No Rockettes This Christmas! MSG Cancels Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall

For the first time since its premiere in 1933, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular has been canceled. MSG Entertainment called off the beloved show at Radio City Music Hall due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. This year's run was scheduled from November 6 through January 3, 2021.

"We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition," said a statement from MSG Entertainment. "We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production."

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and unity. The Christmas Spectacular features the finale, "Christmas Lights," which begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene that has been performed as part of the Christmas Spectacular since its inception.

As previously reported, all Broadway productions will now stay on hold—and will offer refunds and exchanges—through January 3, 2021. An official return date still has not yet been announced.