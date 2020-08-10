Here's Your Chance to Perform with Audra McDonald, Joshua Colley, George Salazar & More

Calling all performers between the ages of 16 and 23! Participants are being sought for a benefit concert of Sticks & Stones, a new musical adapted from the Biblical story of David to address teen bullying. The performance will serve as a fundraiser for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

Joshua Colley will star as David. George Salazar will appear as King Saul. Audra McDonald will make a special guest appearance as David’s mother Nizevet. Sticks & Stones features music by Grammy and Emmy-winning composer John McDaniel as well as a book and lyrics by Scott Logsdon. The creators are seeking 96 performers to join Colley, Salazar and McDonald. Info on how to audition can be found here.

Founded in 2012 by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, the Born This Way Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting youth mental health and working with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Its aspirational and preventive work helps validate young people's unique experiences and connects them to the resources they need to support their wellness.