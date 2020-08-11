Odds & Ends: Steve Martin & Martin Short Team Up for Comedy Series & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Steve Martin & Martin Short Set for Only Murders in the Building

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will star in and executive produce a new Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, which is produced by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and was created and written by Martin and John Hoffman, revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with true crime who suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. Tony-nominated scribe Martin and Tony winner Short will lead the show alongside actress and recording artist Selena Gomez.

Virtual Reading to Benefit NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund

On August 12 at 7PM ET, Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse and Rosalind Productions Inc. will present a virtual reading of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's Crumbs from the Table of Joy. The event will raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The reading will reunite the 2016 Martha's Vineyard Playhouse production cast, including Dria Brown, Lawrence Evans, Danielle Hopkins, Elijah Jones, Abigail Rose Solomon and Nikki E. Walker with Adrienne D. Williams directing. A minimum donation of $10 is requested. Get more info here.

Watch Sutton Foster on What Would You Do?

Tony winner and Music Man-bound star Sutton Foster will appear behind-the-scenes in a new episode of ABC's What Would You Do? for a scenario on age discrimination, an issue her character Liza faces in the TV Land series Younger. The episode will air on August 11 at 10PM ET. Want a sneak peek at Foster on the ep? Head here.

French Exit to Close New York Film Festival

Azazel Jacobs’ film French Exit will have its world premiere on closing night of the 58th Annual New York Film Festival (NYFF) on October 11. Based on the novel by by Patrick deWitt, the movie stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Frances Price, a widowed New York socialite whose wealth has dwindled. As a result, she decides to escape the city by cruise ship and relocate to her friend’s empty Paris apartment with her son Malcolm (played by Broadway alum Lucas Hedges) and their mercurial cat Small Frank (voiced by Tracy Letts). There, Frances and Malcolm face their pasts and plan for an impossible future, all while their social circle expands in absurd ways. For COVID-19 updates regarding the NYFF, head here.