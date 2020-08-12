Sponsored
Audra McDonald, Rachel Brosnahan & Set for Virtual Sleep Out for Covenant House

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 12, 2020
Audra McDonald
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Covenant House, the international charity providing housing, food and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness, will bring a star-packed Sleep Out online on August 24 beginning at 8PM ET. Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, who is also a member of the Covenant House Board of Directors, is among the many participating.

Typically, Sleep Out participants take to the pavement and walk in the shoes of homeless people. In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, participants are encouraged to sleep on their floor or in their backyard instead. The evening's broadcast will feature stage and screen stars, young people living at Covenant House and the essential workers keeping them safe.

In addition to McDonald, the evening's participants and fundraisers include Rachel Brosnahan, Ariana DeBose, Adrienne Warren, Rachel Zegler, Shereen Pimentel, Kyle Selig and more. Interested in taking part? Head here.

