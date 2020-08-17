Tony Nominee Josh Groban Announces New Album and Virtual Concert Series

Josh Groban is releasing a new album called Harmony this coming November. The Tony nominee will take fans on a virtual concert “tour” this fall with three new, intimate concerts filmed in-person and live streamed directly to audiences.

On October 3 at, Groban will perform a concert full of Broadway songs. November 26 will be the date of the Harmony release concert. On December 19, he is set to take on his first holiday concert. Each concert will take place at 4PM ET on its respective date and feature new songs and classic favorites. Tickets to the virtual concerts can be purchased here.

Groban made his Broadway debut in 2017 in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. In 2018, he hosted the Tony Awards alongside Sara Bareilles.

Get a sneak preview at the concert series with the trailer below!