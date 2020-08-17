Sponsored
Billy Porter, Alex Lacamoire & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 17, 2020
Billy Porter
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Another lineup of theater peeps is set for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, August 17
8PM ET: Guest Host Andréa Burns with Alex Lacamoire.

Tuesday, August 18
8PM ET: Carnegie Mellon reunion with Michael McElroy, Jack Plotnick, Billy Porter, Tami Tappan and Ty Taylor.

Thursday, August 20
8PM ET: Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

Saturday, August 22
2PM ET: Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Music Theatre Wichita - Wichita, KS

Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.

