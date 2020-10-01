Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Film Adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Starring Viola Davis, Sets Netflix Premiere Date

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 1, 2020
Viola Davis
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Netflix has announced the premiere date for its starry screen adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The film will be available beginning on December 18.

As previously announced, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is directed by Tony winner George C. Wolfe and adapted by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won a Tony for his performance in Wilson's Seven Guitars. The cast includes Tony winner Viola Davis in the title role, alongside Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Emmy winner Glynn Turman and Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28. Davis' performances in Wilson's Fences on both the stage and screen won her a Tony Award and an Academy Award.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was Wilson's first Broadway play and effectively launched his career. Set in a Chicago recording studio in 1927, the story centers on blues singer Ma Rainey (Davis), her backup musicians and the struggles they faced in pre-Civil-Rights-era America. The 1984 original Broadway production starred Theresa Merritt. A 2003 revival was headlined by Whoopi Goldberg.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
  2. The Great Work Begins! All-Star Cast Set for Benefit Performance of Tony Kushner's Angels in America
  3. Film Adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Starring Viola Davis, Sets Netflix Premiere Date
Back to Top