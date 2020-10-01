Film Adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Starring Viola Davis, Sets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix has announced the premiere date for its starry screen adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The film will be available beginning on December 18.

As previously announced, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is directed by Tony winner George C. Wolfe and adapted by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won a Tony for his performance in Wilson's Seven Guitars. The cast includes Tony winner Viola Davis in the title role, alongside Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Emmy winner Glynn Turman and Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28. Davis' performances in Wilson's Fences on both the stage and screen won her a Tony Award and an Academy Award.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was Wilson's first Broadway play and effectively launched his career. Set in a Chicago recording studio in 1927, the story centers on blues singer Ma Rainey (Davis), her backup musicians and the struggles they faced in pre-Civil-Rights-era America. The 1984 original Broadway production starred Theresa Merritt. A 2003 revival was headlined by Whoopi Goldberg.