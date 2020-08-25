Ana Villafañe, Joél Pérez & More Tapped for Latest Edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

A talented lineup of actors and writers has been announced to take part in the latest edition of Viral Monologues, which features performances released digitally on IGTV. The series is an initiative of The 24 Hour Plays, which is collaborating with the New Sanctuary Coalition this week. The coalition works to liberate immigrants (the organization calls them "Friends") from detention and help them remain safely in the United States. Celebrated playwrights were paired with Friends to hear their stories from live calls over the past week. Overnight, the playwrights wrote brand new monologues based on these interviews.

Performers taking part this week include Ana Villafañe, Joél Pérez, Jonathan Burke, Emma Ramos, Tony Sancho, Raviv Ullman, Sean Carvajal, Brandon Espinoza, Alex Hernandez, Danny Hoch and Rachel Leslie.

Original monologues will be written by Matt Barbot, Juliette Carrillo, Donna Clovis, Michael John Garcés, Dylan Guerra, Tony Meneses, Julián Mesri, Elaine Romero, Jesse J. Sanchez, Tamara Sevunts and Caridad Svich.

Last night at 6PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. An hour later, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10AM, are filming their performances throughout the day and at 6PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays program is known for its work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater.