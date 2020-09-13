What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule

Even with Broadway on hold, there's plenty to do. Trust the Broadway.com editors to get you in on the best online events, theater-centric films, TV shows and more!

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

SigSpace Summit: Anna Deveare Smith and Guests @ 5PM ET

Smith explores her monumental play Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 as it relates to current civil unrest awoken by the deaths of George Floyd and others. Guests are activist Twilight Bey, Susan K. Lee and Héctor Tobar.

RSVP for Free Event

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Lauren Patten at Rockwood Music Hall @ 8PM ET

The Jagged Little Pill powerhouse, who stopped the show nightly with "You Oughta Know," in concert. She rocks onstage, you watch from the comfort at home.

Tickets are $15

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Next to Normal Reunion @ 8PM ET

The original Broadway cast of the well-loved rock musical, featuring Tony winner Alice Ripley, reunites on Stars in the House, benefiting The Actors Fund.

Watch Online

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein’s/54 Released

A live concert recording from Tony nominee Nick Cordero, who died from of COVID-19 in July, with music direction from Michael J. Moritz Jr.

$15.95 on Broadway Records

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

#MeToo: Sexist Songs Reclaimed by Righteous Feminists @ 9PM ET

A virtual concert hosted by Lizz Winstead (The Daily Show) benefiting Abortion Access Front and featuring Tony winner Laura Benanti (right), Peppermint (left), Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s, Margaret Cho and more.

Register here

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Ratched Premieres

Ryan Murphy unveils his latest, a showcase for Sarah Paulson that tells the backstory of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’s Nurse Ratched. Bonus: a Broadway-friendly cast, including Jon Jon Briones, Harriet Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Sophie Okonedo, Finn Wittrock and many more.

Watch on Netflix

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Tonight at the London Coliseum: Sharon D. Clarke @ TBD

The Olivier Award winner, who has dazzled in musicals like Ghost and Caroline, or Change, live-streamed in concert from the iconic U.K. stage.

Tickets are £15. More Info

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Sugar In Our Wounds Reunion Reading @ 7PM ET

The cast of Donja R. Love’s play, a hit at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2018, reunites for a Zoom reading event. Set on a plantation during the Civil War, it tells of young slave James (Sheldon Best) and the surprise romance he finds with a brooding stranger.

Tickets from $5-$50

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

2020 Primetime Emmy Awards @ 8PM ET

Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman, Jeremy Pope, Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Linney and Tituss Burgess are just a handful of the stage faves nominated at this year’s online ceremony honoring the best of TV.

Watch on ABC

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Broadway Treats: A Canine and Kitty Rescue Production @ 8PM ET

Stars including Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, above), James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hanson film), Ashley Park (Mean Girls) and more come together to raise money for Animal Lighthouse Rescue, an animal rescue based in Puerto Rico.

Tickets are $50

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

The Seth Concert Series: Judy Kuhn @ 8PM ET

Popular personality Seth Rudetsky hosts Judy Kuhn, star of shows including Les Miserables and Fun Home (and the singing voice of Pocahontas!) for a night of stories and performance.

Tickets from $20-$25

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction @ 5PM ET

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is taking their popular event online, with an auction of over 100 items including Zoom meet-and-greets with stars like Jonathan Groff, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt and Sarah Jessica Parker, a Halloween costume worn by Tom Hiddleston, a signed Sara Bareilles musical phrase, opening night tickets and much more.

Join the fun at BroadwayCares.org

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Filthy Rich @ 9PM ET

Who isn’t ready for fun, soapy new show starring Kim Cattrall as the matriarch of a uber-wealthy southern family in turmoil when her husband dies and his three illegitimate children turn up. In juicy supporting parts: Broadway leading men Corey Cott (above) and Aaron Lazar.

Watch on Fox

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Tonight at the London Coliseum: Carrie Hope Fletcher @ TBD

The British musical theater star, soon to be seen in the leading role of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, live-streamed in concert from the iconic U.K. stage.

Tickets are £15. More Info

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Reunion @ 8PM ET

The original Broadway cast of the William Finn favorite reunites on Stars in the House, benefiting The Actors Fund.

Watch Online

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

The Comey Rule @ 9PM ET

After his Broadway success as Atticus Fitch in To Kill a Mockingbird, Jeff Daniels has taken on the role of FBI Director James Comey in this two-part movie event that hashes up Hillary’s emails and the early days of the presidency of Donald Trump (played by Brendan Gleeson).

Watch on Showtime

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

The Boys in the Band Premieres

This landmark script by the late Mart Crowley about a group of gay friends in 1968 New York City has never felt fresher than in the hands of director Joe Mantello’s unbeatable cast, first seen together on Broadway. With Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesus, Brian Hutchinson, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins.

Watch on Netflix

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

The Glorias Premieres

Julie Taymor’s Gloria Steinem biopic features Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore (above) as the title heroine, with a screenplay by Taymor and playwright Sarah Ruhl. Sure to steal scenes is Tony winner and all-around icon Bette Midler as Bella Abzug.

Watch on Amazon Prime

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

Tonight at the London Coliseum: Cassidy Janson @ TBD

A musical theater powerhouse, most recently seen in an Olivier Award-nominated as Anne Hathaway in the pop musical & Juliet, live-streamed in concert from the iconic U.K. stage.

Tickets are £15. More Info

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

Josh Groban: Greatest Broadway Songs @ 4PM ET

The singing great, Broadway vet and favorite of moms everywhere, launches a series of live-streamed concerts with an all-Broadway show.

Tickets from $25 to $145

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

Tonight at the London Coliseum: After You @ TBD

A performance of a new romantic musical written by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and starring Wicked alums Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden (above), set on a cruise line from England to New York.

Tickets are £15. More Info

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

John Lloyd Young's Broadway @ 6PM ET

Jersey Boys Tony winner John Lloyd Young returns to The Space in Las Vegas for an intimate concert of Broadway favorites and classic show tunes. The virtual concert will be followed by an online after-party, talkback, surprises and an encore performance.

Tickets start at $30. More Info

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

The Seth Concert Series: Lillias White @ 8PM ET

Popular personality Seth Rudetsky hosts Tony Award winner Lillias White (Once On This Island, The Life) for a night of chat and song.

Tickets from $20-$25

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown Released

Anaïs Mitchell, the Tony-winning creator of Hadestown, offers an inside look at the decade-long process of creating a hit musical based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in this new book.

$16 on Penguin Random House

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

Tonight at the London Coliseum: Kerry Ellis @ TBD

The Wicked star, who won a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award when playing Elphaba on Broadway, live-streamed in concert from the iconic U.K. stage.

Tickets are £15. More Info

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

The Seth Concert Series: Beth Leavel @ 8PM ET

Popular personality Seth Rudetsky hosts the hilarious Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) for a fun evening of performance and talk.

Tickets from $20-$25

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

It Can't Happen Here @ 8PM ET

Oscar nominee David Strathairn stars in a radio-play adaptation of Sinclair Lewis’ novel, based on Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s 2016 staging. A live Q&A with the creative team follows.

Listen on Berkeley Rep’s YouTube Channel

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

Tonight at the London Coliseum: Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton @ TBD

The dynamic pair, who headlined Bat Out of Hell in the West End and the international tour of Mamma Mia!, live-streamed in concert from the iconic U.K. stage.

Tickets are £15. More Info

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

David Byrne’s American Utopia at 8PM ET

Oscar winner Spike Lee filmed the hit concert run created by the Talking Heads frontman. With an electric ensemble of 11 musician/singer/dancers, Byrne invites you into his joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution and social justice are paramount.

Watch on HBO and HBO Max

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

Once Upon a Snowman Premieres

Olaf gets an origin story as Broadway and Hollywood favorite Josh Gad returns to his Frozen snowman gig for this animated short.

Watch on Disney+

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

Tonight at the London Coliseum: Ramin Karimloo @ TBD

The musical theater fave, well-loved for turns as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, live-streamed in concert from the iconic U.K. stage.

Tickets are £15. More Info

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway Released

Journalist Michael Riedel’s follow-up to his bestseller Razzle Dazzle charts the drama and dreams of Broadway in the 1990s, detailing the creation of shows including The Lion King, Sunset Boulevard, Rent and The Producers.

$28 on Simon and Schuster

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

TEDxBroadway at 1PM ET

For its 9th annual event, TEDxBroadway goes virtual with a line-up of industry leaders centering on the question "What's the best Broadway can be?"

Tickets start at $40

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

The Prom Premieres

Ryan Murphy's starry screen take on the well-loved musical arrives, with a Broadway-friendly cast: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma, the Midwestern heroine who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

Watch on Netflix

