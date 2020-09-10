Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Heads Online; Bid on Virtual Meetings with Sarah Jessica Parker, Ben Platt & More

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 10, 2020
Sarah Jessica Parker
(Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is going virtual for the first time in its history. The starry event, which benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place on September 20 and will include live and silent auctions, one-on-one video chats with Broadway stars and the opportunity to bring home theatrical collectables. Every dollar donated helps those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses.

In place of the fan-favorite autograph table and photo booth, Broadway Cares will be offering a limited number of one-on-one video chats with Broadway stars. The special guests participating in the sessions will be announced next week. Instead of tables of theatrical treasures from Broadway shows and organizations lining streets of the Theater District, special “flea market finds” and eBay “buy it now” bundles will offer fans another way to be part of the day.

Early bidding begins September 10 on silent and live auction items at broadwaycares.org. Live auction lots already up for bidding online include virtual Zoom meet-and-greets with Plaza Suite’s Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and John Benjamin Hickey, Jonathan Groff, Bernadette Peters and Ben Platt, opening night and party tickets to The Music Man and Plaza Suite and more. The auction will culminate in a live Zoom-room bidding battle at 5PM ET on September 20. Nearly 100 silent auction items are also up for bid, including a Halloween costume worn by Tom Hiddleston, a musical phrase from Waitress handwritten and signed by Sara Bareilles and more. Registration is now open.

Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $870,167. Since 1987, the 33 editions of annual event have raised $15.4 million.

View Comments

Star Files

Sara Bareilles

Matthew Broderick

Jonathan Groff

John Benjamin Hickey

Tom Hiddleston

Sarah Jessica Parker

Bernadette Peters

Ben Platt
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Diana Rigg, Tony-Winning Star of Stage and Screen, Dies at 82
  2. Watch Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal & More Rent Alums Perform 'Will I?' for Be An Arts Hero
  3. Ben Brantley Steps Down as Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times
Back to Top