Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Movie Delays Release to 2021

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans will have to wait to see Steven Spielberg's new West Side Story film. Originally scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, Variety reports that the movie musical will now be released on December 10, 2021.

The original 1957 musical—a collaboration of Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim—was adapted into an Oscar-winning 1961 film. As previously reported, Tony-winning playwright Tony Kushner wrote the screenplay for this new version, which is expected to hew more closely to the original musical than the 1961 film and is choreographed by Tony winner Justin Peck.

In addition to Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler playing star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, the cast of West Side Story also includes Tony nominee Ariana DeBose as Anita, Maria’s best friend; Tony winner David Alvarez as Bernardo, Maria's brother; and Tony winner Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for starring in the original movie, as Valentina, a new character created for this version.