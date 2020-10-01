Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Aaron Tveit & More Broadway Stars Board New Music Comedy Series

Stage stars galore have signed on to join Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in a new Apple TV+ musical comedy series from Saturday Night Live and Mean Girls producer Lorne Michaels.

The musical will feature Tony winners Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski along with Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil and Dove Cameron.

The new program follows a couple Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key) on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone acts as if they're in a musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find "true love."

Look for Cumming to play Mayor Menlove, the welcoming town leader who harbors a secret (and a song) in his heart with Harada as Florence, his oblivious, dutiful wife. Armisen is set as Reverend Layton, the mild-mannered religious leader of the town with Chenoweth as Mildred, his morally superior busybody wife. Tveit is taking on the role of Danny Bailey, the town bad boy who sets his sights on Melissa. Cameron portrays Betsy, the farmer’s daughter who falls for Josh. DeBose plays Emma Tate, a more modern school teacher who struggles to fit into the town’s strict mold. Camil is the icy-hearted Doc Lopez, while Krakowski plays a sophisticated woman determined to marry him.

Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio of the Despicable Me film franchise created the series. Paul will serve as showrunner and write original music. Barry Sonnenfeld is set to direct.

The new series is scheduled to premiere in 2021.