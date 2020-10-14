Sponsored
Christiani Pitts Set for Upcoming Alicia Keys Netflix Film

by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 14, 2020
Christiani Pitts
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Former King Kong star, and Broadway.com vlogger, Christiani Pitts is set to appear in an upcoming Alicia Keys-produced Netflix film. Pitts joins the previously announced Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls. Steven Tsuchida is directing from a screenplay by Dana Schmalenberg and Rheeqrheeq Chainey.

The currently untitled romantic comedy is about aspiring pop star Erica, who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking the gig in the wake of a music-career meltdown.

Pitts was most recently seen as Ann Darrow in King Kong. She made her Broadway debut in A Bronx Tale as an ensemble member and went on to take over the leading role of Jane.

Also joining Pitts on screen is Karen Obilom, Alexander Hodge, TJ Power, Sylvaine Strike, Jeryl Prescott and Tymberlee Hill. More information, including movie title and production timeline, will be announced at a later date.

