Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Reneé Rapp to Lead New Comedy Series The Sex Lives of College Girls

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 14, 2020
Reneé Rapp
(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Mean Girls queen bee Reneé Rapp has a sweet new gig. Rapp is set to star in the new HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives Of College Girls, according to Deadline. Written and produced by Mindy Kaling, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows the lives of four roommates and students at the prestigious New England Essex College.

Rapp, who is known for playing Regina George in Mean Girls, will make her television debut as Leighton, a fourth-generation legacy student at Essex College. Hailing from one of the richest families on New York City’s Upper East Side, Leighton is more reserved than her roommates, who think she’s blunt, judgmental and entitled.

The series will also feature stage alum Alyah Chanelle Scott, who was recently seen as Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon national tour, as Whitney. Joining them are Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly and Amrit Kaur as Bela.

More details, including production timeline, to be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Star Files

Reneé Rapp

Articles Trending Now

  1. Get Into the Holiday Spirit with Aaron Tveit & Laura Osnes' 'Winter Wonderland' Duet
  2. A Christmas Carol to Return to Broadway for the 2021 Holiday Season
  3. The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, Sets New Broadway Dates
Back to Top