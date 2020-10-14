Reneé Rapp to Lead New Comedy Series The Sex Lives of College Girls

Mean Girls queen bee Reneé Rapp has a sweet new gig. Rapp is set to star in the new HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives Of College Girls, according to Deadline. Written and produced by Mindy Kaling, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows the lives of four roommates and students at the prestigious New England Essex College.

Rapp, who is known for playing Regina George in Mean Girls, will make her television debut as Leighton, a fourth-generation legacy student at Essex College. Hailing from one of the richest families on New York City’s Upper East Side, Leighton is more reserved than her roommates, who think she’s blunt, judgmental and entitled.

The series will also feature stage alum Alyah Chanelle Scott, who was recently seen as Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon national tour, as Whitney. Joining them are Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly and Amrit Kaur as Bela.

More details, including production timeline, to be announced at a later date.