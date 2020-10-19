Diane Warren and Susan Stroman Team Up for New Musical The Right Girl at Barrington Stage Company

The new musical The Right Girl will be presented at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on November 1, when a filmed presentation of its first performance will premiere before a live audience. Featuring music by multi-award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, lyrics by Warren, Louisette Geiss and Howard Kagan and a book by Geiss and Kagan, The Right Girl is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman.

Based on true stories, The Right Girl, follows Eleanor Stark. Her entire life has been leading up to this moment: her first day as chief creative officer of the legendary movie studio Ambrosia Productions. As Eleanor rises to the top of her game working side by side for years with the industry’s most respected men, we learn that one of them has been abusing women all along. What role does she play in the story of Hollywood’s most fiercely guarded secret?

"Musical theater is the perfect medium to tell this story, and I love that audiences will experience it with my songs," Warren said in a statement. "I’m so grateful to work with such important subject matter, and to have joined this creative team to mark my debut as a writer in this art form.”

The cast of The Right Girl includes 2020 Tony nominee Robyn Hurder, Alysha Umphress, Jenna Ushkowitz, Tony Yazbeck, Heath Calvert, Steve Rosen, Merle Dandridge, Polly Baird, Jessica Bishop, Jim Borstelmann, Joshua Buscher, Richard Gatta, Leah Hoffmann, Jolina Javier, Donald Jones Jr., Bryonha Marie, Sarah Ann Masse, Anthony Wayne and Cory Lingner.

The presentation at 2PM ET on November 1 is available to stream. Email a request for tickets to boxoffice@barringtonstageco.org. Space is extremely limited, and reservations will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis.