Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Members & More Set for Arthur Miller Foundation Virtual Gala

Rise up! The annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, celebrating the power of public school arts education, are going virtual. Presented by Broadway.com, this year’s third annual gala celebration is set to stream on November 16 on our YouTube channel.

The event will be hosted by Hamilton original Broadway cast member and Arthur Miller Foundation (AMF) Master Artist Council member Sasha Hutchings, who is co-producing alongside AMF Executive Director, Jaime Hastings. Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg have signed on as event co-chairs alongside Rebecca Miller, Sandi Farkas and Janine and Michael Smith. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek will direct.

The celebration will raise funds for the Foundation’s theater education programs. This year, the Foundation will honor Tony-nominated writer Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) with the AMF Legacy Award. The Foundation will also recognize NYC public school theater teacher Lisanne Shaffer with the AMF Excellence in Arts Education Award.

The virtual gala will include performances from several Hamilton alums and their talented loved ones, including Tony winner and former vlogger Leslie Odom, Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson, Phillipa Soo and her husband Steven Pasquale, Javier Muñoz and Mandy Gonzalez. The evening will also include a special appearance by Chiké Okonkwo and performances by New York City public school students impacted by the program. Additional performers and appearances will be announced later.

To honor the legacy of great American playwright Miller and his own public school education, the Arthur Miller Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides greater access and equity to quality theater education for public school students. AMF partners with the NYC Department of Education to support in-school theater education, by providing theater teachers with the resources they need to build, grow and sustain quality theater programs. Additionally, AMF has a scholarship program with The City College of New York, which aims to diversify and increase the number of theater teachers in public schools.