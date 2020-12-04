Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo to Star in and Produce Biopic About African Princess ‘Gifted’ to Queen Victoria

Tony winner and two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is coming to the big screen. According to Deadline, Erivo is set to star in and produce a biopic based on the life of Sarah Forbes Bonetta, a 19th-century African princess "gifted" to Queen Victoria. Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch will serve as executive producer.

The currently untitled work tells the story of Bonetta, who was born Omoba Aina, an Egbado princess of the Yoruba people. After being "given" to the Queen, she was put at the center of British aristocracy, public scrutiny and personal suffering.

"As a Nigerian British woman, to get the opportunity to tell the story of another Nigerian British woman who until now has been erased from the history books, is an honor," Erivo told Deadline. "Miss Sarah Forbes Bonetta, Omoba Aina, is truly a passion of mine and I’m so pleased to have been able to find partners in the incredible women, Leah Clarke and Rienkje Attoh, to tell the story and finally give her a voice. I cannot wait to dive into her story. She is indeed the forgotten princess, forgotten no more.”

Erivo, a Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner her turn as Celie in The Color Purple, garnered an Oscar nominations for starring in Harriet and for Best Original Song for Stand Up. She can be seen in the The Outsider miniseries and as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's upcoming Genius: Aretha. She is also the star of the upcoming movie musical Talent Show.

More information about the new film, including additional casting and arelease date, will be announced later.