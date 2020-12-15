NBC's Starry One Night Only: The Best of Broadway Raises Over $3 Million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

NBC's One Night Only: The Best of Broadway special on December 10 garnered a whopping $3,051,297 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Donations from the broadcast are being put to use providing emergency financial assistance and care for those in the theater community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Mean Girls creator Tina Fey, the event included special performances from the casts of Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Rent and an appearance by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“I was so happy to be a part of this special night for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and I send heartfelt thanks to everyone across the country who donated," Fey said in a statement. "You’re helping to provide emergency assistance to so many in our community who are in need right now.”

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway also featured appearances by Barbra Streisand, Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Vanessa Williams, Leslie Odom Jr., Mary-Louise Parker, Aaron Tveit and more.