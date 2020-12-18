Odds & Ends: Australia's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces Return Date & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Australia Production Sets February 2021 Return Date

Time to get back to Hogwarts! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will resume performances at Melbourne, Australia's Princess Theatre on February 25, 2021. The production will play in front of audiences again after a 49-week shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time of its closing in March, the award-winning two-part play was led by Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Lucy Goleby as Ginny Potter, Sean Rees-Wemyss as Albus Potter, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Michael Whalley as Ron Weasley, Manali Datar as Rose Granger-Weasley, Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy and Nyx Calder as Scorpius Malfoy.

Dragon Tattoo Film Star Noomi Rapace to Play Hamlet

To watch or not to watch—that isn't even a question! Noomi Rapace, who earned acclaim for starring as Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish film adaptations of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series, will take on the role of the Prince of Denmark for the big screen. Deadline reports that she is set to star as Hamlet in a gender-swapped film version of the play from director Ali Abbasi. Iceland’s Sjón is writing the screenplay for the project, which is set to begin principal photography in autumn 2021.

Taylor Louderman & More Set for The Worst People You Know

Songwriting duo Natalie Tenenbaum and Kevin Wanzor have created a musical comedy web series called The Worst People You Know, which is set to premiere on December 31. The series follows two recently out of the closet 30-somethings (played by Tenenbaum and Wanzor) who move to the New York City armed only with their knowledge of Broadway and sitcoms. The cast includes Taylor Louderman, Ann Harada, Gerard Canonico and more. Watch the trailer below!

76th Theatre World Award Ceremony Postponed

The Theatre World Awards President Dale Badway has announced that the upcoming 76th awards Ceremony will take place when Broadway returns. "When the universe allows, we will bestow Theatre World Awards to 12 New York stage newcomers who made their significant debuts on or off-Broadway in the 2019-2020 season and the subsequent season that follows," Badway said in a statement. Last year, honors were given to Gbenga Akinnagbe (To Kill A Mockingbird), Tom Glynn-Carney (The Ferryman), Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice), Paddy Considine (The Ferryman), James Davis (Oklahoma!), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Simone Missick (Paradise Blue), Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy), Colton Ryan (Girl from The North Country), Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).