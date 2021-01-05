Tony Winner Sarah Jones to Turn Her Show Sell/Buy/Date into a Documentary

The multi-talented Sarah Jones is set to take on a new role as film director. According to Deadline, Jones, who won a 2006 Tony Award for her solo show Bridge & Tunnel, will give Sell/Buy/Date the documentary treatment. The doc is based on her 2016 off-Broadway play of the same name and marks her feature directorial debut. It is the first production from Jones’ recently launched Foment Productions, a social justice-focused entertainment company. Meryl Streep, Laverne Cox and Rashida Jones serve as executive producers on the project.

Penned and performed by Jones, Sell/Buy/Date was helmed by Carolyn Cantor off-Broadway. In the show, which is inspired by the real-life experiences of people affected by the commercial sex industry, Jones appeared as a medley of characters. The documentary will follow Jones as well as several characters from the play and includes interviews with current and former sex workers, experts and celebrities.

Sell/Buy/Date earned Jones nominations for the Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk and Drama League Awards. In addition to her work on stage as a performer and scribe, she co-starred alongside Julie Delpy and Elisabeth Shue in the Netflix series On The Verge. Her other screen credits include Marriage Story, The Incredible Jessica James and Broad City. In addition, Jones served as a writer and producer on Showtime’s SMILF.

Sell/Buy/Date is scheduled to start filming in Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas beginning in March.