Broadway League Co-Signs Letter Offering Help with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

It has been 10 months since Broadway theaters housed audiences members, but their doors may be opening again soon as COVID-19 vaccination locations. In a letter addressed to President Biden, several theater organizations, unions and leagues came together to offer their services to assist in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who co-signed the letter include the Broadway League, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), and International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM).

As IATSE president Matthew Loeb noted, they are the "largest labor union in America representing stagehands, certified riggers, and other craftspeople who work behind-the-scenes in conference centers, arenas, theaters, and other live events venues. These workers have been unable to return to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they stand ready to do their part when they are called upon.”

One of the final paragraphs of the full letter states, "We have been closed for nearly one full year to protect public health. Please let us now go to work to protect public health. We share your goal to get America back to work, school and in gathering places of all kinds quickly and safely. We are ready to meet to discuss how we can help as soon as you and your staff are able."