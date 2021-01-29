Idina Menzel, George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez & More Nominated for L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards

The nominations for the L.A. Stage Alliance's 2020 Ovation Awards have been announced. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the eligibility period ran from September 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020. The annual honor, which recognizes performances and productions throughout Los Angeles, will be streamed to abide by CDC regulations to ensure the safety of the L.A. theater community on a date to be announced.

Among the nominees are Tony winner Idina Menzel as part of the acting ensemble of Skintight at the Geffen Playhouse and the Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors as well as its stars George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez and Cheyenne Isabel.

Three-time Tony nominee Alfred Molina was nominated for his performance in The Father, also at Pasadena Playhouse, which was nominated for Best Season. Four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh earned a nod for Sisters in Law at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Hairspray Live! star Garrett Clayton received a nomination for his performance as Pennywise in Rockwell Table & Stage's musical parody of It.

Tony-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel received a nomination for helming Found: A New Musical, which also received a nods for Best Acting Ensemble of a Musical, Best Book, Best Lyrics/Composition and for Broadway alum Mike Millan's performance.

Center Theatre Group's presentations of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, starring Maria Dizzia, as well as the 2017 Tony-winning revival production of August Wilson's Jitney also received nominations. With 12 nods, Frankenstein at the Wallis Annenberg Center is this year's most-nominated production.

For a full list of Ovation Award nominations, click here.