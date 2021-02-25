Meryl Streep to Star in Broadway-Centric Places, Please, Directed by Tony Winner Michael Cristofer

Meryl Streep will return to her Broadway roots for the upcoming film Places, Please, which serves as a "love letter to Broadway," according to Deadline. The film will be directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Michael Cristofer and features a script by Elisabeth Seldes Annacone.

Places, Please stars Streep as Lillian Hall, an actress who is synonymous with Broadway and has never missed a performance. While in rehearsals for her next production, Lillian's confidence is shaken and she is forced to reckon with the past and the price she has paid for the choices she made in her life and her art.



Streep, who has received a record-breaking 21 Academy Award nominations, is a three-time Oscar winner for Kramer vs. Kramer , Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady. She was recently seen in Netflix's film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom. Between 1975 and 1977, she appeared in five Broadway productions and received a Tony nomination for her featured turn in 1976's A Memory of Two Mondays/27 Wagons Full of Cotton. Streep also has a long relationship with the Public Theater having appeared in The Taming of the Shrew, The Seagull and Mother Courage (2006).

Cristofer won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play for The Shadow Box in 1977. His Broadway acting credits include Hamlet (1992) and A View From the Bridge (2010) and he directed the 1981 production Candida. On screen, he's known for his roles in Smash, Mr. Robot, American Horror Story: Coven and more.

Cristofer and Streep first met in 1977, when they appeared together in the The Cherry Orchard.

More information, including additional casting and production timeline, to be announced.