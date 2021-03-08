Audra McDonald, Keanu Reeves, Kathryn Hahn & More Set for Spotlight on Plays Series

Audra McDonald, Kathryn Hahn, Debbie Allen, Ellen Burstyn, Bobby Cannavale, Kevin Kline, Phylicia Rashad, Keanu Reeves, Heidi Schreck, Alia Shawkat, Heather Alicia Simms, Alicia Stith and many more are joining the Spotlight on Plays series. Proceeds from the performances, which can be viewed here, will benefit The Actors Fund.

The series, which was created by Jeffrey Richards with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub, begins on March 25 with The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse, directed by Leigh Silverman. Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous by Pearl Cleage will follow on April 9, directed by Camille A. Brown.

Future dates as well as casting will be announced for Lillian Hellman's Watch on the Rhine, directed by Sarna Lapine, Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders, directed by Kenny Leon, Sarah Ruhl's Dear Elizabeth, directed by Kate Whoriskey, Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and Wendy Wasserstein's The Sisters Rosensweig, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.