Erika Henningsen, Lillias White & More Set for the Reopening of Green Room 42

Exciting news for New York audiences! Green Room 42 is set to reopen its doors this coming April with both rooftop movie musical viewings as well as live performances from top-tier Broadway talent. Erika Henningsen, Lillias White, Donna McKechnie and Michael Longoria are among the stars slated to take the stage.

Tony winner White is set to kick things off on April 2 and 3 with a brand new concert, We're Back. Longoria's Broadway Heartbeat is set for April 10. Broadway fave and former vlogger Henningsen will take the stage on April 24, May 1 and May 8. Tony winner McKechnie already has shows lined up for November 11-13. Screenings of movie musicals, including Cats, Shrek The Musical, Memphis, Chicago, West Side Story, Cabaret and more, will take place on Thursday nights on the venue's outdoor terrace.

The venue will reopen with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Parties will be limited to 10 people, and food and drink orders will be made using smartphones. All seating areas will be given a 15-minute cleaning and sanitizing after every use. Masks must be worn on the premises, except when guests are seated at their table. For more info, head here.