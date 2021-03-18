Anything Goes, Starring Megan Mullally, Announces New London Dates

As previously announced, Megan Mullally will headline a Anything Goes revival as Reno Sweeney. Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay will play Moonface Martin. Originally scheduled to open in May 2021, this new production will now play at London's Barbican Theatre from July 23 through October 17.

Joining the cast is Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney. The show will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who directed and choreographed the Tony-winning 2011 revival on Broadway, starring Sutton Foster.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and the original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, Anything Goes follows the S.S. American as it heads out to sea. As it does, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This musical features some of Porter's most memorable songs, including "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Anything Goes," "You’re the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "It’s De-Lovely," "Friendship" and "Buddie Beware."

Mullally, a two-time Emmy winner for Will & Grace, appeared on Broadway in It's Only a Play, Young Frankenstein, Grease and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.