Broadway's Ana Villafañe Joins Younger's Final Season in Recurring Role

Broadway fans just got another great reason to watch Younger's final season. Broadway alum and former vlogger Ana Villafañe will take on a recurring role in season seven, according to Deadline. As previously announced, the first four episodes of season seven will be available on Paramount+ on April 15. The remaining eight episodes are set to drop weekly on Thursdays going forward from there.

Villafañe is set to play KT, a type-A music manager to needy pop star Floaty V. ,KT carries two phones and manages to keep the chaotic organized—often at the expense of her personal life. In addition to Tony winner Sutton Foster, who leads the show as Liza Miller, the final season also includes the return of Tony winner Laura Benanti as eccentric billionaire author Quinn.

Villafañe won a 2016 Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut in On Your Feet!. Her stage credits include off-Broadway's Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties as well as the Kennedy Center productions of West Side Story and In the Heights. Her screen credits include Los Americans, South Beach, Max Steel, Mozart in the Jungle, Sunnyside, New Amsterdam and more.