Wish Granted! Aladdin to Resume Broadway Performances in September

Aladdin will return to the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 28. This will be the production's first performance since the coronavirus pandemic shut down theaters on March 12, 2020. Tickets are now on sale.

Based on the beloved animated Disney film of the same name, Aladdin opened on Broadway in March 2014 and earned five Tony nominations, including Best Musical. James Monroe Iglehart took home the trophy for his turn as the Genie.

At the time of the shutdown, Aladdin featured Rodney Ingram as Aladdin, Michael James Scott as the Genie, Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago and JC Montgomery as the Sultan.

It was previously announced that Ainsley Melham would return to the title role in March 2020, along with Marina Pires making her Broadway debut as Jasmine. Casting for the show's return will be announced later.