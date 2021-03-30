Mystic Pizza Musical to Premiere at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine This Summer

The previously announced stage adaptation of the 1988 movie Mystic Pizza will premiere at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine this summer. Sandy Rustin adapted Amy Holden Jones' original screenplay for the stage. The production will be directed by Casey Hushion and feature arrangements and orchestrations by Carmel Dean.

Mystic Pizza follows the coming of age of three young women working as waitresses at a local pizza parlor in Mystic, CT. Struggling within a local class structure that segregates the immigrant working class from the country club set, the women strive to define themselves beyond the shadow of their families and the men who pursue them. The MGM film starred Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish, Lili Taylor and Matt Damon.

The score will include hit songs from the late 1980s and early 1990s from artists such as John Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Robert Palmer, Berlin, Van Morrison, The Supremes/Phil Collins, Kim Wilde, Mike and the Mechanics, Fine Young Cannibals, Tiffany, Cyndi Lauper, Bryan Adams and Starship.

The original announcement for Mystic Pizza featured a different creative team, including composer Melissa Etheridge, director Gordon Greenberg and writer Sas Goldberg.

Exact performance dates have not yet been set. More information, including casting, will be announced soon.