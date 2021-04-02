Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dr. Anthony Fauci & More Set for NBC's Roll Up Your Sleeves Vaccination Special

Don't throw away your shot! NBC will broadcast an hour-long special on April 18 at 7PM ET to raise awareness and encourage the American public to get vaccinated to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roll Up Your Sleeves will feature appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Michelle Obama, Matthew McConaughey and more.

The evening will include an interview between Dr. Fauci and McConaughey, comedy acts, informative packages, captivating real-life stories and heartwarming surprises.

“Bringing together trusted voices, including celebrities, community leaders and our pharmacists, we can help answer questions and dispel myths surrounding vaccinations and ensure that the U.S. emerges from this very challenging time as quickly as possible,” said Roz Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Developed in partnership with Civic Nation and leading health care professionals, Roll Up Your Sleeves is produced by ATTN, Civic Nation and Deviants Media. It is presented by Walgreens and executive produced by Tom Werner, Valerie Jarrett, Matthew Segal, Jarrett Moreno, Taye Shuayb, Jessie Surovell, Mike Vainisi, Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudynsky and Chad Hines.