Whoopee! Chicago Set to Resume Broadway Performances in the Fall

Following the Broadway shutdown, the Tony-winning revival of Chicago will resume performances at the Ambassador Theatre on September 14. The musical celebrates its 25th anniversary on Broadway in November.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

This production was nominated for eight 1997 Tony Awards and took home trophies for Best Revival, James Naughton and Bebe Neuwirth's performances, Ken Billington's lighting design, Ann Reinking's choreography and Walter Bobbie's direction.