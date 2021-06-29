Plaza Suite, Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Announces New Broadway Dates

The Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 1968 comedy Plaza Suite, starring real-life married couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, will now begin Broadway performances at the Hudson Theatre on February 25, 2022. It will officially open on March 28. Originally scheduled to begin previews on March 13, 2020 and open on April 13, 2020, the production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will mark its first official Broadway performance. Tickets are now on sale.

“We’re overjoyed to finally be able to welcome Broadway audiences to the Hudson Theatre to see Neil Simon’s celebration of New York, New Yorkers and the wonderful ways they fall in love," the Parker and Broderick said in a joint statement. "We simply can’t wait.”

The revival, directed by John Benjamin Hickey, played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in February 2020. Plaza Suite is a portrait of three couples (each played by Broderick and Parker) successively occupying a suite at the Plaza Hotel.

Prior to the shutdown, the company also featured Danny Bolero as the Waiter, Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley and Eric Wiegand as the Bellhop/Borden Eisler.

Plaza Suite features scenic design by two-time Tony winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner Jane Greenwood, lighting design by five-time Tony winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Tony winner Scott Lehrer and music by Tony winner Marc Shaiman.