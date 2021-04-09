West End Revival of Constellations to Feature Four Pairs of Stars

Nick Payne's Constellations is returning to the West End stage, but this time with a twist. Four different casts will take turns starring in the two-person drama for its run at the Vaudeville Theatre. Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst is set to direct the production which will run from June 18 through September 12.

The show will star Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah, Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker, Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey, and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd. The four casts will operate on an alternating schedule.

"Reviving Constellations with four brilliant casts in rep—varying the age, ethnicity, sexuality and nationality of the lovers—feels like a thrilling way to help reanimate the West End, offering audiences multiple new interpretations of this life-affirming play about choice," said Longhurst in a statement. "I am so grateful to this astonishing company of actors who have united to celebrate the possibilities of the multiverse and the joy of live performance."

In Constellations, audiences will see a quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque and how they wander through multiverse, with every possible future ahead of them.

Constellations first bowed in the West End in 2012 prior to a Broadway transfer in 2015 that starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson.