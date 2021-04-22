Odds & Ends: Tracy Letts, LisaGay Hamilton & More Join HBO Series About the Los Angeles Lakers

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Tracy Letts & More Tapped for Los Angeles Lakers-Centered Series

Some Broadway alums have been tapped for a new HBO series. Deadline reports that Tracy Letts and LisaGay Hamilton have joined the cast of Adam McKay’s Los Angeles Lakers HBO drama series, based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Penned by Max Borenstein, the series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of the most revered and dominant teams in sports. Letts will play Jack McKinney, the coach behind the Lakers’ fast-paced running game. Hamilton will play Magic Johnson’s mother, Christine Johnson, who tries to keep her son's feet on the ground as his fame grows. They join the previously announced cast, which includes Tony nominees Sally Field and John C. Reilly as Jessie and Jerry Buss, respectively, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani and more. A production timeline will be announced later.

Company's Kyle Dean Massey and Husband Taylor Frey Are Expecting

Broadway's Kyle Dean Massey, who was in Company at the time of the theater shutdown, and husband, actor Taylor Frey, are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news on Instagram on April 22 saying, "We couldn’t have done this without the incredible team of people who gave us so much to make this dream a reality: our physicians, attorneys and most especially our fabulous egg donor and amazing surrogate." Check out the announcement below!

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Musical Public Domain

Following a digital debut at London's Southwark Playhouse, the new musical Public Domain, composed entirely from the real-life words of YouTube vloggers, Instagram influencers, Facebook’s tech giants and everyday internet users, is set to have a live world premiere in the West End this spring. Written and performed by the Francesca Forristal and Jordan Paul Clarke, this dark musical comedy follows two teenage influencers Millie and Z and features exclusive "footage" from inside Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan’s family home. The show will run from May 27 through May 30 at the Vaudeville Theatre with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place. Take a look at the music video for the number "TikTok" below.

Huntington Theatre Company Announces 40th Season

Boston's Huntington Theatre Company has announced its 2021-22 season, featuring a return to live, in-person performances with a seven-play 40th season, which will primarily take place at the Wimberly Theatre in the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA in the South End while the Huntington Theatre undergoes renovations. One production will take place at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. The season will open with Madeleine George's Hurricane Diane from August 27 through September 26. Next up will be Jen Silverman‘s Witch from October 15 through November 14, directed by Rebecca Bradshaw. Following will be the Moritz von Stuelpnagel-directed Teenage Dick, a modern-day spin on Richard III, from December 3 through January 2, 2022. The season will continue with The Bluest Eye, adapted by Lydia R. Diamond from Toni Morrison’s debut novel and directed by Awoye Timpo, from January 28 through February 27. Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me will then run from February 22 through March 20 with Broadway director Oliver Butler returning to the helm. Following will be the world premiere of Kirsten Greenidge's Our Daughters, Like Pillars. The season will conclude with another world premiere from Greenidge, Common Ground Revisited, from May 27 through June 26.

Watch First Trailer for Upcoming Rita Moreno Documentary

Get a first peek at the upcoming Rita Moreno documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It! The film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January, chronicles the life of the legendary Tony and Oscar winner. With in-depth interviews from Moreno and her fans like Gloria Estefan, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more, this new project dives into Moreno's incredible career that spans over 70 years. No official release date has been announced. Watch the trailer below!