The Woman in Black to Resume Performances in the West End

The West End’s second longest-running play is coming home. Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black, directed by Robin Herford, will welcome audiences once again at the Fortune Theatre beginning on September 7. A U.K. tour has also been announced and will begin at the Cambridge Arts Theatre on June 17.

The Woman in Black tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by a "Woman in Black." He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

One of the longest-running plays in the history of the English-speaking theater, originally presented as a three-week run in the theater bar at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough in 1987, The Woman in Black moved to the West End two years later, where it has played ever since. The production celebrated its 30th anniversary in London with a special gala event in June 2019.

A site-specific production of The Woman in Black played at the Club Car pub inside New York City's McKittrick Hotel in January 2020. Its extended run was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casting for both the West End and U.K. tour will be announced later.