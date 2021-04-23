Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Only Fools and Horses The Musical to Reopen at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket

London
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 23, 2021
Adrian Irvine, Andy Mace & Chris Kiely in "Only Fools and Horses The Musical"
(Photo: Johan Persson)

The Trotters are back in town! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is set to return to London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket beginning on October 1. The reopening of the show will form part of this year's 40th anniversary celebrations of the legendary BBC sitcom, which first graced television screens on September 8, 1981.

Paul Whitehouse will return to star as Grandad, alongside Tom Bennett as Del Boy and Ryan Hutton as Rodney.  

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, John Sullivan’s iconic television series has been turned into a full-fledged West End musical. With a script and original score by Sullivan’s son Jim Sullivan and Paul Whitehouse, the musical reacquaints fans with Britain’s most loveable classic comedy characters, including Raquel, Cassandra, Trigger, Boycie, Marlene, Denzil, Mickey Pearce, Mike the Barman and the dreaded Driscoll Brothers.

Throw it back with the theme song from Only Fools and Horses below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Immersive Theatrical Version of The Great Gatsby to Play New York City
  2. Odds & Ends: Idina Menzel, Cheyenne Jackson & More Announced for Miscast21
  3. Legendary Songwriter Jim Steinman, Famous for Bat Out of Hell and More, Dies at 73
Back to Top