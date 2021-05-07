Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley Tapped for Cabaret in the West End

Eddie Redmayne has been tapped to play the Emcee in a London revival of Cabaret, according to The Daily Mail. Jessie Buckley is eyeing the role of Sally Bowles in the production, which is expected to bow at the West End's Playhouse Theatre.

The John Kander and Fred Ebb musical takes place in Berlin as Nazis are rising to power and the relationships that form at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. With a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on John Van Druten's 1951 play I Am a Camera, which was adapted from the semi-autobiographical novel Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood.

Premiering on Broadway in 1966, Cabaret won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has since had several revivals on both Broadway and the West End, most recently in the 2014 Broadway revival starring Alan Cumming in his Tony-winning performance as the Emcee alongside Michelle Williams as Sally Bowles.

Redmayne won a 2010 Tony Award for his Broadway debut in John Logan's Red. He received consecutive Oscar nominations his portrayals of physicist Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything (2014) and transgender artist Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl (2015), winning for the former. He is also known for playing Marius Pontmercy in Tom Hooper's adaptation of Les Misérables and starring as Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise.

Buckley was recently seen starring as Juliet in the National Theatre's filmed production of Romeo & Juliet. She also appeared in the West End in A Little Night Music. Her screen credits include War and Peace, Judy, Chernobyl, Fargo, The Woman in White, Taboo and more.