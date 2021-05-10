Aaron Tveit, Joshua Henry & More Join Barrington Stage Company's 2021 Season

A starry lineup has been announced for Barrington Stage Company's 2021 season. Broadway stars Aaron Tveit, Joshua Henry, Andy Karl and Orfeh will take the stage to perform special concerts at the Massachusetts theater this summer.

The company's set of concerts includes Aaron Tveit Live!, which will take place during the theater company's annual gala event on July 18, and Broadway couple Karl and Orfeh's cabaret act Legally Bound on July 23. Joshua Henry Live! is set for August 16, and Jeff McCarthy will perform on July 24. As previously announced, Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley will perform her one-night-only concert on June 28.

Barrington Stage Company also announced casting for its previously announced productions of Who Could Ask for Anything More?, a George Gershwin cabaret concert, and Boca, a world premiere comedy by Jessica Provenz.

Alysha Umphress, Allison Blackwell, Britney Coleman, Alan H. Green and Jacob Tischler will star in Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin from June 10 through July 3. Boca, a comedy tells the story of a group of retirees who visit the city of Boca Raton and can be found bickering, gossiping, and living it up like they’re teenagers all over again, will star Debra Jo Rupp, Kenneth Tigar, Peggy Pharr Wilson and Robert Zukerman.

As previously reported, the season also includes Tony winner Reed Birney starring alongside his son Ephraim in Joseph Dougherty's psychological drama Chester Bailey, Tony winner Harriet Harris playing Eleanor Roosevelt in Mark St. Germain's Eleanor, Alec Wilkinson's new play Sister Sorry and the world premiere of A Crossing, a dance musical co-conceived by Joshua Bergasse and Mark St. Germain with music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak.