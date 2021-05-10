Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Aims for Broadway

Anna Kostakis and Nikita Burshteyn in the off-Broadway production of "Romeo & Bernadette" (Photo: Russ Rowland)

Wherefore art thou, Romeo? The off-Broadway show Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn is aiming for Broadway. The musical features a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman with music adapted from classic Italian melodies. Justin Ross Cohen is the director and choreographer.

The production follows Romeo—yes, that Romeo—as he finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare’s timeless tale.

“It seems to me that Romeo & Bernadette is the perfect musical for this challenging time,” said producer Eric Krebs in a statement. “It is joyous. It is funny. It is romantic. It will feel like a great banquet of comfort food after a long period of deprivation.”

The original cast for Romeo & Bernadette featured Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne and Viet Vo.

The off-Broadway creative team included Walt Spangler (scenic design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (dostume design), Ken Billington (lighting design), Andrew Keister (sound design), Aaron Gandy (music director), Steve Orich (musical supervision/arrangements/orchestrations) and Kathryn Ann Wright (associate choreographer).

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre at A.R.T./NY Theatres and originally produced by Coconut Grove Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse.

More information, including a production timeline and casting will be announced later.