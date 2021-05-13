Opera Version of Intimate Apparel to Resume Off-Broadway Performances in January 2022

Intimate Apparel, a new opera based on Lynn Nottage's award-winning play, will resume performances at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater beginning on January 13. Opening night is now set for January 27.

Intimate Apparel features music by Ricky Ian Gordon, a libretto by Nottage, based on her play, and direction by Bartlett Sher.

Kearstin Piper Brown will return to the production as Esther, a lonely woman in 1905 New York City who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal and comes to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life’s challenges.

Nottage's play Intimate Apparel premiered off-Broadway in 2004 and won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award and American Theatre Critics Award for Best Play and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play.